BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 1 Result 2023 (Check Class 11 results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad and other boards in Punjab has announced Intermediate Part 1 Results 2023 today October 10, 2023.

Millions of students across the Punjab took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam, and are now impatiently awaiting for the results.

Inter Part-1 Results 2023

The candidates from Faisalabad can check the results here http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Check the result in BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 1 2023 Gazette

The gazette of Bise Faisalabad Inter Part-1 Results 2023 will be updated soon...

How to check BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 1 Result through SMS?

Faisalabad students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800240.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of HSSC (Class 11), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

Stay connected with Daily Pakistan to get all the updates about BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 Results.