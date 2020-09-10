PTI minister vows to bring legislation for public hanging of rapists
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
PTI minister vows to bring legislation for public hanging of rapists
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said he would introduce a bill in the National Assembly for legislation to hang the perpetrators of rape publicly to eliminate such brutal incident to set an example for criminals.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all the parliamentarians to set aside their political differences to make legislation to impose strict penalties for rape convicts including hang the convict publicly in order to ensure the protection of women in the country.

He strongly condemned the tragic incident of the rape of a woman while traveling on the motorway near Lahore.

The minister said he had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan where he raised the rape incidents of a minor girl, Marwah, in Karachi and a mother of two children in Lahore, after that the prime minister had taken serious notice of the rape incidents took place in Karachi and Lahore.

More From This Category
Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting ...
01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate ...
11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap ...
10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of ...
09:16 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Quetta on day-long visit today
08:44 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
IDP Pakistan launches English language test for ...
12:37 AM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ dies at 82
02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr