PM Imran assures transparent provision of financial assistance to the poor

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would be purely transparent, merit-based and non-political under which the poor deserving families will be provided with financial assistance.

Speaking in a live telethon of private news channel in Islamabad on Friday evening, the premier said that continuous lockdown adversely impacted the global economy and expressed fear that Coronavirus cases would further increase and hospitals might face immense pressure in future.

Imran Khan expressed the confidence that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the fight against Coronavirus through coordination efforts of all stakeholders concerned.

Imran Khan urged the citizens to demonstrate utmost care and reduce social distancing to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The Prime Minister assured that the government would provide every possible facility to frontline paramedical staff, engaged in treating patients in various hospitals.

He said in spite of limited resources, Pakistan announced historic eight hundred billion rupees package to provide relief to Corona-hit population.

The government would launch a website within next few days, where philanthropists would be able to provide financial assistance to the poor class.