PAKvSA – Confident Pakistan aim for series lead over South Africa
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
JOHANNESBURG – The second T20I of four match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). 

Pakistan won the first T-20 last night by four wickets and is leading the series by 1-0.

The remaining two matches will be played on Wednesday and Friday.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, and Usman Qadir

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (Captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, and Wihan Lubbe

