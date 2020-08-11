Four family members electrocuted to death in Sheikhupura  

SHEIKHUPURA - Four members of a family die due to electric shock in Muslim Ganj area at the Tariq Road Sheikhupura.

According to media details, the deceased include three brothers and their grandmother.

The incident occurred on Monday after eight-year-old went to switch on the fan before going to sleep but he received an electric shock.

In a bid to rescue the boy, his 10-year-old brother Abdul Manan, 12-year-old brother Abdur Rehman and 55-year-old grandmother got electrocuted.

Rescue teams, police personnel and a large number of locals reached the spot to express their sympathy with the family.