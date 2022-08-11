Maryam Noor's beach photos set the internet on fire
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Maryam Noor's beach photos set the internet on fire
Source: Maryam Noor (Instagram)
Share

A promising actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry and a lawyer by profession, Maryam Noor, is the definition of beauty with brains. The super talented and gorgeous lady has been admired for her acting skills in Ab Dekh Khuda Kia Karta Hai and Malal e Yaar.

The Ishq Jalebi star Maryam has been practicing law along with her acting career and raised the bar higher for multi-talented people. A couple of months ago Maryam got engaged in an intimate ceremony.

The Hoor Pari Noor actress took to Instagram to share some ethereal pictures from her trip to Gawadar Beach, located in Balochistan.

Maryam's yellow floral dress paired with a blue scar at the beach took the internet by storm as the color complemented her beauty and radiance. 

The actress keeps her fans updated about her life and events through interactive posts and Q&As on social media platforms.

On the work front, Noor is seen in Raqs-e-Tamanna and Hoor Pari Noor. She received wide recognition for her performance in Soya Mera Naseeb, Chand Ki Pariyan, and Malaal-e-Yaar.

Maryam Noor looks stunning at her dreamy ... 04:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2022

Pakistan's rising star Maryam Noor recently got engaged in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony and needless to say, the ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan trolled for fashion choices
04:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Miss Universe will allow married women and ...
04:10 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new fun-filled video goes ...
03:43 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth turns 39
12:48 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Sophia Mirza: robbery in Dubai, money-laundering, ...
10:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
Viral young couple Nimra and Asad blessed with ...
10:16 AM | 11 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maryam Noor's beach photos set the internet on fire
05:00 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr