Maryam Noor's beach photos set the internet on fire

A promising actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry and a lawyer by profession, Maryam Noor, is the definition of beauty with brains. The super talented and gorgeous lady has been admired for her acting skills in Ab Dekh Khuda Kia Karta Hai and Malal e Yaar.

The Ishq Jalebi star Maryam has been practicing law along with her acting career and raised the bar higher for multi-talented people. A couple of months ago Maryam got engaged in an intimate ceremony.

The Hoor Pari Noor actress took to Instagram to share some ethereal pictures from her trip to Gawadar Beach, located in Balochistan.

Maryam's yellow floral dress paired with a blue scar at the beach took the internet by storm as the color complemented her beauty and radiance.

The actress keeps her fans updated about her life and events through interactive posts and Q&As on social media platforms.

On the work front, Noor is seen in Raqs-e-Tamanna and Hoor Pari Noor. She received wide recognition for her performance in Soya Mera Naseeb, Chand Ki Pariyan, and Malaal-e-Yaar.