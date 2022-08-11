Wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver arrested for ‘rioting, assault on cops’
ISLAMABAD – Police in the federal capital held the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver on charges of ‘rioting and assault on law enforcers’ during a raid at the driver’s home.
Reports in local media said cops conducted the raid on the driver’s residence to secure a mobile phone, however, the driver, identified as Izhar, managed to dodge the police raid.
Izhar accompanied PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the time of his arrest at Banigala Chowk in Islamabad and claimed he had been subjected to violence.
This is absolutely unfair. Arresting the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver is unethical and wrong at every level. Pti fans would have celebrated this if it was about PML-N, but PML-N supporters are against this illogical arrest. Govt should reconsider this decision! @RanaSanaullahPK pic.twitter.com/LIwzK3IahD— Saad Kaiser 🇵🇸 (@TheSaadKaiser) August 11, 2022
Police claimed that Gill handed over his cell phone to his driver, saying that the device got contained considerable matter regarding the case against him.
A case was lodged under sections 149, 147, 506, 382, and 186 in which cops maintained that during the raid at Izhar’s house, the latter his wife, and other family members attacked the police party.
The family members were accused of manhandling a police constable and snatching his mobile phone and wallet.
Islamabad Capital Police also shared a tweet, saying the process of raiding Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s house and arresting him is legal, as the police collecting all the evidence related to this case. It added that police would take “do its work and take legal action wherever required.”
شہباز گل کےڈرائیور کے گھر چھاپے کا معاملہ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 11, 2022
شہباز گل کے ڈرائیور کے گھر چھاپے اور گرفتاری کا عمل قانونی ہے، ڈرائیور کے اہلِ خانہ نے کارِ سرکار میں عملی مزاحمت کی۔ البتہ اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس اس کیس سے جڑے تمام تر شواہد و ثبوت اکٹھے کررہی ہے۔ 1/3
PTI leaders including party chief Imran Khan condemned the raid and arrests on social media. “I strongly condemn the brutal and illegal abduction of Shahbaz Gul's driver Izhar's wife, who is now imprisoned in the women's police station,” Khan wrote.
“I would like to ask our legal community whether the fundamental rights are no more. Punjab is suffering a terrible fate,” he added.
رات گئے عماد یوسف کو اٹھائےجانےکےبعد شہباز گل کےمعاون اظہار کی اہلیہ، جنہیں اب خواتین کے تھانےمیں قیدکیاگیاہے، کےسفاکانہ اور غیرقانونی اغواء کی شدیدمذمت کرتاہوں۔ میں اپنی قانونی برادری سے پوچھناچاہتاہوں کہ کیا بنیادی حقوق اب باقی نہیں رہے؟ پنجاب میں عبرتناک انجام سےدوچار ہونے— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2022
Earlier this week, PTI's senior leader was detained for making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.
