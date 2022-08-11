Maira Khan's new dance video goes viral

Popular actress Maira Khan is an avid social media user who shares multiple photoshoots on her social media handle. Needless to say, her admirers are quite fond of her bold and fashionable persona.

Now, the beauty has dazzled her fans by showing off killer dance moves alongside her friend. Dressed to the nines, Khan looks gorgeous in her white and black bold avatar as she gracefully grooved.

"Aalo aalo!!! #twining #siblings #fun #dance#dancevideo #???????? #???? @the_fashion_minion", captioned the Cheekh star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

Even though Khan revamped her public image and made waves amongst the public, her fashion choices still face severe backlash. Khan is however yet to comment on the outrage.