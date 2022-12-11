PM's son Suleman Shehbaz arrives in Pakistan after four years

ISLAMABAD – Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has arrived in Pakistan, days after Islamabad High Court restricted authorities from arresting him in graft cases.

Reports in local media suggest that Suleman landed in the federal capital Islamabad in the wee hours of Sunday and reached Lahore via another flight.

In one of the clips, the premier can be seen welcoming his son as the latter touched his father's feet who then hugged him.

From Britain, Suleman travelled to Saudi Arabia where he performed Umrah with his family members and then travelled to South Asian country, ending his self-exile after four years.

Prior to his return, the premier’s son secured court assurance against arrest in money laundering cases. Earlier this week, the IHC bench directed the Suleman to surrender before the court on December 13.

Suleman, a businessman by profession, travelled to the UK in 2018 when the anti-graft watchdog lodged cases against him.

He earlier mentioned being forced for self-exile, saying fake and manipulated cases were registered against him and his family to facilitate former ruling PTI.

Earlier this week, Suleman's counsel moved the court for protective bail. In his petition, PM's son maintained that he wants to appear before the court, years after an accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender.

He maintained that he has never been a public office-holder, pleading that a baseless case of money laundering has been filed against him in a scourge trend of political revenge.

In the year 2020, federal investigators lodged a case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons under several sections for money laundering. Official maintained that Suleman and his brother hold scores of Benami accounts which were used to launder over Rs16 billion.

Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.