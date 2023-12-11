Pakistan's Asad Shafiq retires from international cricket

Pakistani cricketer Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 37-year-old played the last match of his career at Karachi's National Stadium on Sunday. Under his captaincy, Karachi Whites bagged final of the National T20 Cup, and the farewell was memorable for right-handed batter.

After the game, the cricketers gave Asad a grand farewell from the ground.

A guard of honour for Karachi Whites captain Asad Shafiq 🫡#NationalT20 | #AajaMaidanMein pic.twitter.com/QgNTc6BX2F — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 10, 2023

Following the end of his long career, Asad will now serve as a selection consultant for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Asad Shafiq

Shafiq hailed from Pakistan's financial capital Karachi. Tge right-handed hitter started playing with Karachi domestic team in 2007. He got his first international call-up at the age of 24.

The right-handed batter played his maiden ODI match in June 2010, and his Test debut happened in November same year against Proteas. In Dec 2010, he played his first ever T20 international match against New Zealand.

In recent years, he has not maintained his consistency. Asad played 77 Tests, 60 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals in his career.