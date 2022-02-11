Pakistan declared eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 index
KARACHI – The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced that Pakistan will be added to its Frontier Markets 100 Index and the Frontier Markets 15 percent Country Capped Index in May as part of its semi-annual review.
The international index provider included the MSCI Pakistan Index in the Frontier Markets Index in one step coinciding with the November 2021 semi-annual classification.
“Following feedback received from market participants, Pakistan will become eligible for inclusion in the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 and the MSCI Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Indexes as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR),” it said in an announcement.
The MSCI is yet to reveal the names of Pakistani firms to be included in the FM 100 index.
In September 2021, MSCI had launched discussions with international investors about likely inclusion of Pakistan in FM 100 Index.
During the same month, it had downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market, four years after it was ranked as an emerging market.
“Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity,” MSCI had then said in a statement.
