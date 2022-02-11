Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award
12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award
LAHORE - In recognition of its continued support, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has awarded Sapphire Retail Limited the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2020.

Sapphire has always been an avid supporter of SKMCH&RC and their work that helps raise awareness and combat the rising cases of breast cancer within Pakistan.

To acknowledge Sapphire’s contributions and efforts as a collaborator with SKMCH&RC, a small award ceremony was held at Sapphire Retail Limited Head Office in Lahore where Chief Financial Officer, Muhammad Asif, was presented with the award by Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Manager of SKMCH&RC, and Anza Dar, Manager Product Development of SKMCH&RC.  

Nadeem Hashmi congratulated Sapphire on receiving the award and acknowledged their vital support for collaborative campaigns such as JustBeatIt, Spot to Stop, and Pinktober Shop for a Cause. 

Sapphire Retail Limited is truly humbled to receive this award from SKMCH&RC and we aim to continue our support with SKMCH&RC and other noble causes in the future.

