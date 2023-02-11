Search

Pakistan

Motorway police achieve target ‘zero accident’ in foggy weather 2022-23

06:28 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Motorway police achieve target ‘zero accident’ in foggy weather 2022-23
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have achieved a target by successfully implementing the zero-accident policy during the foggy weather of 2022-23.

An NHMP spokesperson, in a statement, said no accident was reported in the recent foggy weather, adding that the use of modern technology and timely response to control accidents were the key factors to ensure save travel of passengers.

Over the past 12 years, 23 pileup accidents have occurred on the motorways due to heavy fog. In the last two years, nine accidents were reported that claimed 29 lives and injured over 140 people. The financial loss from these accidents estimated at more Rs10 million while 176 vehicles were damaged.

The NHMP, under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood, conducted a detailed observation of the various factors contributing to accidents during foggy conditions. The use of advanced thermal cameras allowed the safe extraction of vehicles stuck in the fog.

The motorway police also launched a fog journey planner and used other means for safe travel of passengers under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood.

Motorway police introduce new system to track violators

Pakistan

Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on one-day transit remand

04:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

IHC orders Karachi, Balochistan police to stop proceedings against Sheikh Rashid

01:15 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Naseem Shah appointed 'honorary DSP' by Balochistan Police

10:03 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Woman suspect held as police expands probe into Peshawar blast

06:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Peshawar man tricks police to get his stolen car recovered

10:48 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

KP police claim key arrests in Peshawar suicide bombing

02:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Remote workers given massive relief by UAE for one year visa; Here ...

09:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2023/pakistan-imposes-surcharge-of-rs1per-unit-for-major-power-consumers-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: