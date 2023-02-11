Motorway police achieve target ‘zero accident’ in foggy weather 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have achieved a target by successfully implementing the zero-accident policy during the foggy weather of 2022-23.

An NHMP spokesperson, in a statement, said no accident was reported in the recent foggy weather, adding that the use of modern technology and timely response to control accidents were the key factors to ensure save travel of passengers.

Over the past 12 years, 23 pileup accidents have occurred on the motorways due to heavy fog. In the last two years, nine accidents were reported that claimed 29 lives and injured over 140 people. The financial loss from these accidents estimated at more Rs10 million while 176 vehicles were damaged.

The NHMP, under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood, conducted a detailed observation of the various factors contributing to accidents during foggy conditions. The use of advanced thermal cameras allowed the safe extraction of vehicles stuck in the fog.

The motorway police also launched a fog journey planner and used other means for safe travel of passengers under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood.