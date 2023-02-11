Motorway police achieve target ‘zero accident’ in foggy weather 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have achieved a target by successfully implementing the zero-accident policy during the foggy weather of 2022-23.
An NHMP spokesperson, in a statement, said no accident was reported in the recent foggy weather, adding that the use of modern technology and timely response to control accidents were the key factors to ensure save travel of passengers.
Over the past 12 years, 23 pileup accidents have occurred on the motorways due to heavy fog. In the last two years, nine accidents were reported that claimed 29 lives and injured over 140 people. The financial loss from these accidents estimated at more Rs10 million while 176 vehicles were damaged.
The NHMP, under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood, conducted a detailed observation of the various factors contributing to accidents during foggy conditions. The use of advanced thermal cameras allowed the safe extraction of vehicles stuck in the fog.
The motorway police also launched a fog journey planner and used other means for safe travel of passengers under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
