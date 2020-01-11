Pakistan Army ready to response if India attempts military action in AJK
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan army on Saturday warned India that it is “fully prepared” to respond to its any act of aggression a few hours after the Indian army chief said that his force will take action if New Delhi orders it to “reclaim” Azad Kashmir from Pakistan.

“Statements by the Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC is routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, the ISPR’s head, said in a tweet.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression,” ISPR DG added.

According to India Today, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in an interview that his force was ready to conduct larger-scale operations in Pakistan’s Kashmir if the Indian parliament wants it.

Gen Naravane, who took over as India’s army chief on Dec 31, appears to be aimed at staying in the headlines in India’s jingoistic media which thrives on an anti-Pakistan narrative.

