Indian Punjabi film stars visit Kartarpur
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Indian Punjabi film stars visit Kartarpur
Share

Indian Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2's actors recently visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The group of actors included Harby Sangha, Anita Devgan and Hardeep Gill.

The film stars arrived at the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor where they were welcomed by Pakistani film and stage actors.

Celebrities and popular names like Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Pia warmly welcomed the guests and presented them flowers.

Moreover, the chief executive officer Kartarpur Management Unit Muhammad Latif was also present.

The stars working in the Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 hugged and greeted everyone warmly. The Indian guests were briefed about the corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. They visited various parts of the gurdwara, the museum, Kunwan Sahib, Missil Sahib and other parts. 

Furthermore, the Indian actors expressed joy at seeing the corridor project and termed it a means of bringing about prosperity in both the countries. They thanked the Pakistan government for launching the mega project for the Sikh nation.

Pakistan rejects India’s mischievous spin being ... 05:24 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A senior diplomat from the High Commission for the Republic of India was summoned to the Ministry of ...

More From This Category
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after contracting ...
12:43 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Shehzad Roy appointed brand ambassador for family ...
09:53 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s ...
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for ...
06:01 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Pakistani stars join Shoaib Malik at his ...
06:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai ...
04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian Punjabi film stars visit Kartarpur
03:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr