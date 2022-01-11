Indian Punjabi film stars visit Kartarpur
Indian Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2's actors recently visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The group of actors included Harby Sangha, Anita Devgan and Hardeep Gill.
The film stars arrived at the gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor where they were welcomed by Pakistani film and stage actors.
Celebrities and popular names like Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Pia warmly welcomed the guests and presented them flowers.
Moreover, the chief executive officer Kartarpur Management Unit Muhammad Latif was also present.
The stars working in the Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 hugged and greeted everyone warmly. The Indian guests were briefed about the corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. They visited various parts of the gurdwara, the museum, Kunwan Sahib, Missil Sahib and other parts.
Furthermore, the Indian actors expressed joy at seeing the corridor project and termed it a means of bringing about prosperity in both the countries. They thanked the Pakistan government for launching the mega project for the Sikh nation.
