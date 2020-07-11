PAKvENG – Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain in 2-day practice match
Web Desk
07:32 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PAKvENG – Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain in 2-day practice match
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan squad currently based in Worcester, England will take part in a two-day practice match at the New Road Ground from today (Saturday).

The match will provide further match practice to the squad following the first intra-squad practice match held last week, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Azhar Ali will lead the Green team while Sarfaraz Ahmed will captain White team. A total of 90 overs will be bowled on each of the two days.

Green Team:

Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Musa Khan and Usman Shinwari.

White Team:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Rohail Nazir.

The rest of the players will continue their training and practice; they will be involved in the match if needed.

More From This Category
PAKvENG – Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to ...
07:32 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PSL 2020 tickets refund to start from Monday
04:04 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus — Asia Cup 2020 delayed; Pakistan ...
06:42 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
India's Sourav Ganguly announces Asia Cup T20 ...
11:39 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on July 13: PCB
10:53 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr