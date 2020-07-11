PM Imran warns of Srebrenica like massacre in IOJ&K similar to as India kills another 2 Kashmiris – VIDEO

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fear that a massacre similar to Srebrenica may happen in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his video message on 25th memorial anniversary of the genocide took place in Srebrenica on Saturday, he said eight hundred thousand Indian troops have besieged eight million people of Kashmir.

He urged world community to take notice and never allow such acts to take place again.

The Pakistani premier said it is important for us to learn lesson from massacre in Bosnia and world community must never allow such things to happen again.

He paid 'Salam' and best wishes on behalf of the people of Pakistan to the people of Bosnia.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two more youth in Kupwara district of the occupied Himalayan valley.

The young men were shot dead during a military operation in Handwara area of the district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Also on Saturday, Indian police arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in Srinagar.

The police after arresting Farooq tawheedi, shifted him to a police station in Sopore.

Earlier, the police had arrested Farooq Towheedi’s son, Junaid Ahmed, an engineer, during a house raid in Sopore.

Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Abdul Majeed Mir in their statements strongly denounced the arrest of Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and his son.

They said that the occupation authorities would not be able to demoralize the Hurriyat leaders and activists through illegal detentions.

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shut down on Monday.

On the 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the aim of the strike call is to stress the urgent need for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir dispute and to end the cycle of oppression against the Hurriyat leaders and the Kashmiri people, the KMS reported.