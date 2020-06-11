Dawlance Inverter ACs offer the longest 4-year warranty on PCB Cards

KARACHI - Dawlance is proud to announce a 4-year warranty on all the PCB cards installed in its inverter air-conditioners. This is the longest warranty period offered, for the first time, by any AC manufacturer in Pakistan.

This promises complete peace of mind for its consumers, as the scorching summer months have arrived. The compressors installed in Dawlance ACs are already covered by the most extensive 12-years warranty that is also unmatched by any other brand in Pakistan.

The PCB card is an essential, delicate, and expensive component of the Inverter AC technology. The compressor is also a key functional part of any air-conditioner. Therefore, Dawlance installs the most dependable PCB cards and compressors in its products that promise up to 60% conservation of energy i.e. up to Rs. 30,000 annual savings, to reduce the consumers’ electricity bills and conserve the planet’s environment.

The Director Sales and Marketing at Dawlance - Syed Hasan Jameel stated that; “The longest duration of Dawlance warranties is an unprecedented facility, reflecting the company’s confidence in its products’ durability, performance, and customer-care service”. Being an industry-leading brand –Dawlance also enjoys great credibility as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik – the largest enterprise in Turkey and the 3rd largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe.

Another revolutionary technology added in the new Dawlance inverter ACs is the “Self-Cleaning Function”. It keeps the ACs thoroughly cleaned from the inside, at all times, to protect the components from dust and pollen, while ensuring that the air in your home remains hygienic. Similarly, ‘SYNC’ is another Smart-Application developed for Dawlance ACs. It enables the consumers to control and monitor their ACs, on-the-go, from anywhere in the world and minimize their power-bills.

Arcelik had acquired Dawlance in 2016 and has already made foreign investments of over 50 Million Euros, to enable more innovations, expansions, research, and brand-enrichment. With greater access to resources, multinational experience, and highly responsive customer-care service, Dawlance has achieved global standards in quality, safety & environmental sustainability.