Germany voices serious concerns over Israeli annexation plan
12:42 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Share
JERUSALEM - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says his country and its European partners have serious concerns over Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
Speaking in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, he said annexation would not be compatible with international law.
The annexation plan has come under harsh criticism from some of Israel's closest allies, including Germany, who say that unilaterally redrawing the Middle East map would destroy any lingering hopes for establishing a Palestinian state and reaching a two-state peace agreement.
- realme leaps into local AIOT industry introduces Fitness Band & Buds ...12:08 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Dawlance Inverter ACs offer the longest 4-year warranty on PCB Cards10:33 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Detection dogs catch fraud at BB Fatima Cash & Carry store10:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Jazz donates lifesaving equipment to PIMS09:51 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 123,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,407 confirmed ...09:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual Palm Springs festival ...04:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue02:56 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020