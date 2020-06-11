Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual Palm Springs festival 2020

A Pakistani short film titled Stray Dogs Come Out at Night has been selected to be presented at the Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films 2020.

Written and directed by Hamza Bangash, the film has also been nominated for two accolades at the festival including the Best Live Action Short and Vimeo Staff Pick Award.

Stray Dogs Come Out at Night is a story of a young maalishwala (masseuse) named Iqbal who is trying to come to cope with an HIV-positive diagnosis.

The lead role is essayed by theatre performer Mohammad Ali Hashmi.

Bangash took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, “This would have been my first theatrical screening in the US, and is also my first festival selection in the States. The last time I applied for Palm Springs International Film Festival was in 2015, and was promptly rejected.”

“Been working on my craft and here 5 years later! Take your time. So grateful to the Palm Springs team for continuing to celebrate films, filmmakers, and for how they pivoted to a virtual festival.”

Bangash previously produced films such as Dia and Rang Raaz.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!