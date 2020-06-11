Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million families amid COVID-19: PM Imran
Web Desk
02:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million families amid COVID-19: PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government successfully transferred 120 billion rupees in 9 weeks to over 10 million families in a transparent manner to deal with the COVID-19 fallout on the poor.

In a tweet, while quoting a media report, the prime minister said that 34 percent of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without additional assistance.

 https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1270994076230389760

The Prime Minister also offered to help and share Pakistan's successful cash transfer programme, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India.

More From This Category
Detection dogs catch fraud at BB Fatima Cash & ...
10:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Indian soldier killed after Pakistan responds to ...
08:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Pakistan launches Economic Survey 2019-20
07:14 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's call for ...
05:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million ...
02:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Petroleum supply likely to be fully restored ...
02:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr