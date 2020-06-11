Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million families amid COVID-19: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government successfully transferred 120 billion rupees in 9 weeks to over 10 million families in a transparent manner to deal with the COVID-19 fallout on the poor.
In a tweet, while quoting a media report, the prime minister said that 34 percent of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without additional assistance.
https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1270994076230389760
The Prime Minister also offered to help and share Pakistan's successful cash transfer programme, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India.
