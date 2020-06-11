Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan IED explosion

MIRANSHAH - Two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and another two more got injured in an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the North Waziristan district of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Thursday.

According to media reports, the explosion hit a patrol vehicle in Tappi area in Miranshah on Wednesday in which the personnel of the bomb disposal unit of the security forces were attacked with an IED.

The injured soldiers were taken to a military for medical treatment in Bannu. The martyred soldiers were identified as Subdedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq.

It remains unknown which group is responsible for the attack.