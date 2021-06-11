Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 interest free business loans
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that every household will be provided Rs500,000 interest free business loan, besides the facility of Sehat Card and free technical training for one member of every household.
In his budget speech on Friday, the minister said each farming household will also be given Rs0.25 million interest free loan and Rs 0.2 million interest-free loans for purchasing tractor and machineries.
Low interest bearing housing loan up to Rs2 million will be provided to the deserving people to enable them to construct their own houses.
Tarin added that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to change the course of history and interested to ensure trickledown effect for, 4-6 million low income households, from the next year.
Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-22 04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the Federal Budget 2021-22 amid ruckus by ...
- Saudi women can now live on their own without male guardian approval09:53 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021 – Pakistan withdraws proposed tax on internet data usage09:50 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 interest free ...09:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: Pakistan allocates handsome funds to wrestle with ...09:12 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
-
- Here’s how ‘detective’ Muneeb Butt caught a thief (VIDEO)03:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Maya Ali all set to launch her clothing line02:27 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Riz Ahmed wishes to change Hollywood's representation of Muslims05:30 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021