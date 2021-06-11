Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 interest free business loans
Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 interest free business loans
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that every household will be provided Rs500,000 interest free business loan, besides the facility of Sehat Card and free technical training for one member of every household.

In his budget speech on Friday, the minister said each farming household will also be given Rs0.25 million interest free loan and Rs 0.2 million interest-free loans for purchasing tractor and machineries.

Low interest bearing housing loan up to Rs2 million will be provided to the deserving people to enable them to construct their own houses.

Tarin added that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to change the course of history and interested to ensure trickledown effect for, 4-6 million low income households, from the next year.

