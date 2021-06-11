Budget 2021 – Pakistan withdraws proposed tax on internet data usage
Following a public backlash, the federal government clarified that additional tax will not be imposed on the usage of internet data and SMS services.
Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Friday in a tweet clarified that the “PM and Cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage”.
He added, “It will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before parliament for approval”.
The minister issued the clarification after the budget documents sent to the media showed that the government had proposed Rs1 federal excise duty (FED) on mobile phone calls exceeding three minutes.
The PM and Cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage. It will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before parliament for approval.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 11, 2021
It had also proposed Rs0.1 tax per SMS, and Rs5 tax per GB on internet data usage.
The federal government had come under fire on social media after the tax proposal surfaced. Here are some reactions;
If the government wanted to penalise the use of phones, this is probably the best way.— Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) June 11, 2021
1. Announce taxes on all three (voice, data & text).
2. Wait for the blowback.
3. Walk back the tax on data (not voice & text)
5. Kick back, have a 🥤 & 🚬. 💰. pic.twitter.com/4Uh2iuVtzj
It’s even stupid to think to tax internet data usage.— Shan Alam (@buzshan) June 11, 2021
