Budget 2021 – Pakistan withdraws proposed tax on internet data usage

09:50 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021 – Pakistan withdraws proposed tax on internet data usage
Share

Following a public backlash, the federal government clarified that additional tax will not be imposed on the usage of internet data and SMS services.

 Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Friday in a tweet clarified that the “PM and Cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage”.

He added, “It will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before parliament for approval”.

The minister issued the clarification after the budget documents sent to the media showed that the government had proposed Rs1 federal excise duty (FED) on mobile phone calls exceeding three minutes.

It had also proposed Rs0.1 tax per SMS, and Rs5 tax per GB on internet data usage.

The federal government had come under fire on social media after the tax proposal surfaced. Here are some reactions;

Budget 2021-22: Rs100 billion allocated to tackle ... 08:21 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed Rs100 billion for exigencies related to Covid-19 and other ...

More From This Category
Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 ...
09:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Pakistan allocates handsome funds ...
09:12 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Pakistan Air Force announces top promotions
08:58 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, US navies take part in ‘Passage ...
08:40 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Rs100 billion allocated to tackle ...
08:21 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Pakistan earmarks ‘historic’ ...
07:50 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi and Aagha Ali concerned for uniformed personnel, students amid heatwave in ...
06:28 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr