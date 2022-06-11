Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
02:19 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm
Source: @hareem.shah_official_account (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Hareem Shah seems to be the centre of controversial headlines always given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.

Documenting her travel diaries, the TikTok star has been dropping glimpses of her prolonged vacations by posting short videos on her Instagram handle.

This time around, Shah posted a controversial video where she can be spotted smoking shisha or flavoured Hookah alongside her husband Bilal.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

Hareem Shah's new intimate video with husband ... 04:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

TikTok star Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar and Feroze Khan's new video wins ...
04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with alluring ...
02:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Why Jannat Mirza rejected drama serial 'Hum Kahan ...
01:21 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi shares new sizzling photos from ...
11:59 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
11:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Humayun Saeed shares first poster of his upcoming ...
11:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar and Feroze Khan's new video wins hearts
04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr