Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2022

08:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 134,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 105,599 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.123,199.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Karachi PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Islamabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Peshawar PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Quetta PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Sialkot PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Attock PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Gujranwala PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Jehlum PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Multan PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Bahawalpur PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Gujrat PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Nawabshah PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Chakwal PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Hyderabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Nowshehra PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Sargodha PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Faisalabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745
Mirpur PKR 134,400 PKR 1,745

