Accused granted bail for assaulting women near F-9 Park Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The district and sessions court heard the women assault case on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool approved the bail of Jamal Khan on Rs10,000 surety bonds.

The bail was granted based on a settlement between the parties. Previously, Jamal’s post-arrest bail was rejected. He was booked at Margalla Police Station.

Background of Case

Two days ago, a video surfaced showing women being assaulted near a well-known food chain in F-9 Park. The suspects were seen dragging women by their hair on the road.

According to the FIR, the main suspect, Jamal, along with accomplices, allegedly assaulted women on February 23, robbing them of 10 tolas of gold jewelry and Rs 2 million in cash.

The Islamabad police spokesperson stated that the incident occurred on February 23, and an FIR was registered. The suspect was arrested, placed on three-day physical remand, and later sent to jail on judicial remand after police recovered stolen items.

Later, the women reconciled with Jamal and testified that he was innocent. The court’s written decision confirmed that the complainant and witnesses called it a misunderstanding and showed no interest in pursuing the case.

