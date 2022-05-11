Iman Mazari pleads case of PTI activist who exchanged barbs with her online
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 11 May, 2022
Iman Mazari pleads case of PTI activist who exchanged barbs with her online
Source: @MaddyWithKhan (Twitter) / screengrab
Share

ISLAMABAD – Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Hazir Mazari is trending online as she recently appeared to defend PTI activist Maryam Malik who had earlier exchanged barbs with her in a social media banter.

The daughter of Pakistan’s former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was pleading the cases of journalists booked under the contentious PECA act and recently Maryam received a notice by Federal Investigation Agency while some officials also visited her residence.

As the PTI activist moved to court, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition and restricted federal investigators from harassing Malik and her family members.

Speaking in a vlog of Mati Ullah Jan, the PTI activist responded behind picking Mazari as her counsel however she denied abusing Mazari.

Despite her claims, some social media users dug deep and brought her tweets to light.

Mazari, the social activist who was recently booked in a sedition case for anti-army slogans, mentioned that investigation agency did not stop practice of harassing citizen and continued to send notices to the social media activists.

Daughter of Pakistan's rights minister booked ... 11:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Law enforcers in the country’s federal capital have lodged a case under sedition charges ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif for the first time ...
05:44 PM | 11 May, 2022
Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says ...
05:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
PTI to move Supreme Judicial Council against ...
04:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
‘Azaan se Azaadi’: Pakistan condemns ...
03:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
PTM leader Ali Wazir granted bail in hate speech ...
02:54 PM | 11 May, 2022
General elections can be held before new army ...
02:38 PM | 11 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show
07:49 PM | 11 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr