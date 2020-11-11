Nawaz Sharif undergoes cardiac checkup at Harley Street Clinic – VIDEO

LONDON – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Harley Street Clinic for heart checkup and further cardiac investigation, according to family sources.

The ousted PM was accompanied by Dr Adnan Khan.

"This is advanced stage investigation," the sources added.

He will be visiting the hospital for further procedures soon.

Watch Nawaz Sharif leaving the clinic in London

Last October, the PTI government had allowed Sharif to leave the country after Islamabad High Court had granted bail to the 70-year-old in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The PML-N supremo then left for Britain after suffering from a low platelet count.

Just yesterday, an accountability court in Lahore declared Sharif an absconder and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him in an illegal plot allotment case involving Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman.

Judge Asad Ali, who was presiding over the hearing of the case, also ordered confiscation of the PML-N supremo’s properties.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the provincial revenue department to submit a report on the confiscation at the next hearing.

Proclamations for summoning Sharif before the Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield and Al-Aziza Steel Mills references were published last month.

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender in September and refused multiple times to receive the arrest warrants issued against him. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain's Royal Mail.

The text of the proclamation stated that Sharif was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fine which was suspended on September 19, 2018, and he was released on bail.

It further read that Sharif was required to appear before the court during the hearing and arrest warrants were issued to ensure Nawaz's attendance which could not be complied with.

The proclamation added that Nawaz should appear before the court on November 24.

In reference to the second reference, the proclamation read that Sharif was granted an eight-week bail in the Al-Aziza reference but the former premier did not appear before the court to follow the hearings on appeals after suspension of sentence and bail.

The IHC said that court was satisfied with the filed reports according to which Sharif was a fugitive and deliberately avoiding proceedings.