09:04 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Azlan Shah Hockey Cup – Pakistan win bronze after years of disappointment
IPOH – Pakistan beat Asian champion Japan to bag the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup played in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Team Green defeated Japan by 5-3 goals. It is for the first time in eleven years that Pakistan won a medal.  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan team for bagging the victory in a thrilling match.

“Nation is proud of you. Congratulations to the entire nation on this good news from the hockey field,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the national hockey team of Malaysia made history when they lifted the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time after defeating South Korea 3-2 in a thriller at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium on Thursday night.

