Azlan Shah Hockey Cup – Pakistan win bronze after years of disappointment

IPOH – Pakistan beat Asian champion Japan to bag the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup played in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Team Green defeated Japan by 5-3 goals. It is for the first time in eleven years that Pakistan won a medal.

Pakistan Hockey Team beat Asian champion Japan by 5-3 goals and earned the the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Malaysia. Pakistan came back on this podium after 11 years.@FIH_Hockey @asia_hockey @NOCPakistan @SportsBoardPak @mo_ipc @CMShehbaz @KhawajaMAsif pic.twitter.com/vYSBCoimx8 — Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) November 9, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan team for bagging the victory in a thrilling match.

پاکستان ہاکی ٹیم کو 3 کے مقابلے میں 5 گول سے جاپان کے خلاف سنسنی خیز میچ میں فتح اور سلطان ازلان شاہ کپ میں کانسی کا تمغہ جیتنے پر مبارک پیش کرتا ہوں۔ قوم کو آپ پر فخر ہے۔ ہاکی کے میدان سے آنے والی یہ خوش خبری پوری قوم کو مبارک ہو۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 10, 2022

“Nation is proud of you. Congratulations to the entire nation on this good news from the hockey field,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the national hockey team of Malaysia made history when they lifted the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time after defeating South Korea 3-2 in a thriller at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium on Thursday night.