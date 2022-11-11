Azlan Shah Hockey Cup – Pakistan win bronze after years of disappointment
Share
IPOH – Pakistan beat Asian champion Japan to bag the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup played in Malaysia on Thursday.
The Team Green defeated Japan by 5-3 goals. It is for the first time in eleven years that Pakistan won a medal.
Pakistan Hockey Team beat Asian champion Japan by 5-3 goals and earned the the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Malaysia. Pakistan came back on this podium after 11 years.@FIH_Hockey @asia_hockey @NOCPakistan @SportsBoardPak @mo_ipc @CMShehbaz @KhawajaMAsif pic.twitter.com/vYSBCoimx8— Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) November 9, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan team for bagging the victory in a thrilling match.
پاکستان ہاکی ٹیم کو 3 کے مقابلے میں 5 گول سے جاپان کے خلاف سنسنی خیز میچ میں فتح اور سلطان ازلان شاہ کپ میں کانسی کا تمغہ جیتنے پر مبارک پیش کرتا ہوں۔ قوم کو آپ پر فخر ہے۔ ہاکی کے میدان سے آنے والی یہ خوش خبری پوری قوم کو مبارک ہو۔— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 10, 2022
“Nation is proud of you. Congratulations to the entire nation on this good news from the hockey field,” the premier wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the national hockey team of Malaysia made history when they lifted the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time after defeating South Korea 3-2 in a thriller at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium on Thursday night.
Pakistan announces hockey squad for Commonwealth ... 04:44 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced an 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games to be held in ...
- Pakistan to rollout 5G services next year12:31 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan, AIIB ink $500 million loan agreement under BRACE initiative12:07 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Team Pakistan hits practice nets ahead of T20 World Cup ...11:29 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those killed in PTI long ...11:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with ...10:18 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Imran Ashraf induces nostalgia with latest video10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Latest Bollywood film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun and ...11:55 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Mishi Khan lambastes Rabia Anum for GMP drama09:16 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022