Malaika Arora’s cryptic post sparks wedding rumours
Accomplished Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has broken the internet once again. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a cryptic post on Instagram that put netizens in confusion and awe. While many of Malla's fans speculated that the Munni Badnaam Hui diva has gotten engaged to her longtime beau Arjun Kapoor, others wondered if it is a promotional stunt.
The comments section under Arora's post had many of her industry peers including Rhea Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Guru Randhawa congratulating her on opening a new chapter in life, however, the Kaante diva isn't tying the knot yet.
Instead, the post was intended to mark her much-awaited digital debut, Moving In With Malaika. The show will be aired from the 5th of December on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is reportedly produced by Banijay Asia.
During a press conference, Arora stated, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends."
The Instagram post read, 'I said Yes' with heart emojis.
On the work front, Arora has been judging shows including India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and India's Best Dancer.
