Three newly-appointed SC judges including Justice Athar Minallah take oath

02:45 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Three high court judges took oath as Supreme Court of Pakistan judges after their elevation was approved by President Arif Alvi earlier this week.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered oath to Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of Sindh High Court, Lahore High Court’s Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges of the SC, the additional attorney general, senior lawyers and others.

On November 9, President Arif Alvi gave a go-ahead to the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee for appointment of the high court judges to the country’s top court.

On Oct 24, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had also approved the elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Minallah to the SC with a majority of five to four.

Earlier in the day, President Alvi administered oath to the newly appointed IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

