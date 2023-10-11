OIC special envoy for Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay due in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay, along with his delegation will arrive in Pakistan where he is slated to meet with top leadership and to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir as part of a visit that began on October 10.

Details shared by local media suggest that Mr Aldobeay, a vocal member of the top Muslim body, was briefed in Jeddah about the precarious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO¬JK).

During his 3-day visit to the South Asian nation, the OIC special envoy will call on top Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership, and will meet Kashmiri people, and deliver talks at think tanks.

The visiting dignitary is also scheduled to visit Line of Control (LoC), where he would interact with refugees from Indian-occupied Kashmir and victims of cross-LoC Indian shelling to assess the gravity of the situation by listening to their experiences first-hand.

Mr Aldobeay is visiting Azad Kashmir under the OIC Plan of Action (POA) on Jammu and Kashmir adopted by the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad last year.

He previously visited the region in March 2020 and November 2021 along with other members of top Muslim body.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) historically reiterated solidarity with the people of Kashmir, and its stance on the Kashmir issue has been largely consistent in advocating for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the wishes and rights of the Kashmiri people.

Saudi-based body consistently called for the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir, and stressed that final status of Kashmir should be determined through a fair and impartial plebiscite, as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions.