Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani nation marks 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday).
In this connection, special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.
People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave.
To mark the day, various programs have also been chalked out by political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.
- Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on social media11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Bahrain becomes latest Arab country to recongise Israel11:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Late businessman Kamran Ilahi’s widow deprived of Rs390 million ...10:01 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Quaid’s vision of peaceful, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: ...09:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday04:24 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan02:19 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020