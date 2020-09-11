Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today

LAHORE – Pakistani nation marks 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday).

In this connection, special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave.

To mark the day, various programs have also been chalked out by political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.