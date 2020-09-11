Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli missiles targeting Aleppo
Web Desk
10:47 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli missiles targeting Aleppo
Share

DAMASCUS - Syrian military has intercepted and destroyed Israeli missiles fired towards Syria's Aleppo province.

According to Syrian state TV, the attack targeted the Al-Safira area in the countryside of Aleppo.

The missiles were aimed at specifically the military defense factories and the scientific research center.

Syrian military said most missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.

According to a regional intelligence source, Israel was stepping up raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region, including Syria, were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More From This Category
Bahrain becomes latest Arab country to recongise ...
11:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Intra Afghan talks to start in Qatar tomorrow  
10:57 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli missiles ...
10:47 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
EU Parliament suspends Aung San Suu Kyi from HR ...
12:17 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Saudi-led coalition forces destroy Houthi drone
12:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
China deploys bombers, air defense troops near ...
06:05 PM | 9 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr