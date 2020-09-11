KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap in all educational institutions
10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed the education department officials to ensure availability of water and washing soap in educational institutions.
In a statement in Peshawar, Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said that the staff of health department will visit the schools and conduct corona tests of teachers and other staff.
The minister further said anti corona items would be purchased from PTC, sports and medical funds to avoid the further spread of the virus .
- Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on social media11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Bahrain becomes latest Arab country to recongise Israel11:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Late businessman Kamran Ilahi’s widow deprived of Rs390 million ...10:01 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Quaid’s vision of peaceful, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: ...09:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday04:24 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan02:19 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020