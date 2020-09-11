KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap in all educational institutions

10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap in all educational institutions
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)  government has directed the education department officials to ensure availability of water and washing soap in educational institutions. 

In a statement in Peshawar, Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said that the staff of health department will visit the schools and conduct corona tests of teachers and other staff.

The minister further said anti corona items would be purchased from PTC, sports and medical funds to avoid the further spread of the virus .

