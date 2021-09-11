Nation remembers Quaid-e-Azam on his 73rd death anniversary
Nation remembers Quaid-e-Azam on his 73rd death anniversary
KARACHI – The 73rd death anniversary of ‘Father of the Nation’ Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being observed on Saturday with due solemnity and reverence.

The day unfolded with exceptional supplications in mosques for the advancement and thriving of the nation.

Quran Khawani and Fateha were held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Sindh capital while a number of programs have been planned to mark the day.

TV and radio channels would likewise communicate exceptional projects and papers would take out unique versions to feature various parts of the life of Jinnah and spotlight on his extra-standard political battle.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the Quaid’s mausoleum earlier today and offered Fateha.

The incumbent leaders reiterated their resolve to navigate the challenges and problems facing Pakistan and make it a prosperous country by following Quaid’s principles.

Born on December 25, 1876, Muhammad Ali Jinnah led a struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. He served as leader of the All India Muslim League (AIML) from 1913 until Pakistan came into existence. Jinnah was Pakistan’s first governor-general till his death on Sept 11, 1948.

