PAKvNZ: New Zealand cricket team arrive in Pakistan after 18 years

LAHORE – The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in the country’s capital on Saturday to play three ODIs and five T20Is series against Pakistan in its first tour in 18 years.

Reports quoting sources said the New Zealand cricket team reached Islamabad on a chartered flight. The Kiwis will have a Covid PCR test at a local accommodation facility after which the players will be allowed to participate in the practice session.

New Zealand Cricket Team has arrived safely in Pakistan after 18 years long wait. Last time they travelled #Pakistan was back in 2003.



Well Come Back @BLACKCAPS 🇵🇰🏏🇳🇿

#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/2qhmVSI5QH — Beautiful Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@PakistanInPeace) September 11, 2021

Kiwis last toured the South Asian country in November 2003 when they played five ODI matches. A year before, their last Test appearance in Pakistan was at the Gaddafi Stadium in May 2002.

Since the 2003 ODI series, Pakistan have thrice hosted New Zealand for ODIs in the United Arab Emirates with the Black Caps winning the 2019-10 and 2014-15 series )2-1 and 3-2, respectively) and drawing the 2018-19 series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue for the five T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore