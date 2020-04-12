Corona Tigers to provide ration to deserving families silently
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Corona Tigers to provide ration to deserving families silently
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force will provide ration to the deserving families silently and without hurting their self-respect.

In a video message, he said we have organized the volunteer force at union council and ward levels in Multan's constituencies of NA-156 and NA-157 and verification process of volunteers is continuing in this regard.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has earmarked 144 billion rupees to help the deserving families under Ehsaas Program. He said in the first phase 12,000 rupees per family are being distributed among 12 million deserving families beyond political affiliation.

He said in the next phase, cash assistant of 12,000 rupees will be distributed among 2.5 million families, in cooperation with the Punjab Government, under Insaf Relief Package.

More From This Category
COVID-19: PIA decides to send its employees on ...
11:07 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar canceled due to ...
06:57 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
PM Imran felicitates Pakistani Christians on ...
05:10 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Corona Tigers to provide ration to deserving ...
01:40 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Pakistan may suffer deep recession due to ...
01:26 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Pakistan embassy says reports about Pakistani- ...
12:20 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts
02:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr