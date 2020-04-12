Corona Tigers to provide ration to deserving families silently

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force will provide ration to the deserving families silently and without hurting their self-respect.

In a video message, he said we have organized the volunteer force at union council and ward levels in Multan's constituencies of NA-156 and NA-157 and verification process of volunteers is continuing in this regard.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has earmarked 144 billion rupees to help the deserving families under Ehsaas Program. He said in the first phase 12,000 rupees per family are being distributed among 12 million deserving families beyond political affiliation.

He said in the next phase, cash assistant of 12,000 rupees will be distributed among 2.5 million families, in cooperation with the Punjab Government, under Insaf Relief Package.