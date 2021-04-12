PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the rank of Air Marshal
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to the rank of Air Marshal.
According to the PAF spokesperson, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988 and commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff.
Presently, he is serving as Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new ... 05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar as new chief of the ...
-
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied ...10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket ...10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 202109:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the rank of Air Marshal09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021