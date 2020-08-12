Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 2020
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shines at the number one spot as Hollywood's highest-paid actor for the second year.
According to Forbes, the wrestler-turned-movie star managed to rake in a staggering $US 87.5 million between June 2019 and June 2020, with $US 23.5 million of that coming from his starring role in his upcoming Netflix film Red Notice.
Second on the list was Ryan Reynolds, who earned $71.5m (£54,792,952), while Mark Wahlberg was third with $58m (£44,451,490).
Ben Affleck stands number 4 with $55m (£42m), while Vin Diesel was the fifth highest earning that is $54m (£41m).
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar came in sixth $48.5m (£37m) and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is number 7 on the list with $45.5m (£35m).
Actor, singer, rapper and producer Will Smith picked up $44.5m (£34m), followed by Adam Sandler who netted $41 (£31m). The list ends with Hong Kong-born actor and martial artist Jackie Chan, who reportedly earned $40m (£30.6m).
Johnson and Reynolds are set to star in Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot.
