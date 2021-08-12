Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video
Share

Pakistani social media sensation Nimra Ali was propelled to unprecedented fame over a viral video.

Soon the video spread like wildfire and the entire nation couldn’t stop gushing over her extremely bubbly personality. 

With the internet vibing with her energy, Nimra became a social media star with her popularity continuing to grow.

Recently, Ali was spotted in a prank video that is receiving flak on the internet. Spotted in a roadside prank, Nimra recreates a famous viral video from an old show in which the host calls women 'Aunty'.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lollywoodz (@l0llywoodz)

During the prank, Nimra and the girl have a strange encounter where the latter gets trolled by the media sensation. Over being called an 'Aunty', Nimra is successful in hitting the nerve as the girl gives an earful to her.

The girl in question makes it clear that she is might have a different body but that does not say she is an aunty. To which Nimra Ali jokingly says, “you are healthy and a healthy girl can be called aunty”.

Netizens have a lot to say about the viral prank video and Nimra Ali has grabbed the attention but for all the wrong reasons.

In the current climate, Nimra's funny prank screams unrealistic beauty standards rather than humour. Moreover, netizens were of the point of view that Ali's deprecating comedy was in bad taste.

Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali ... 11:47 AM | 13 Oct, 2020

In today’s world, it is so easy to become famous – all thanks to the internet and social networks. The ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain to star in a film ...
03:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool ...
03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani channels Kareena Kapoor in latest video
02:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away ...
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with ...
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Junaid Safdar weds Ayesha Saif – Date announced ...
06:08 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video
04:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr