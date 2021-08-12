Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video

Pakistani social media sensation Nimra Ali was propelled to unprecedented fame over a viral video.

Soon the video spread like wildfire and the entire nation couldn’t stop gushing over her extremely bubbly personality.

With the internet vibing with her energy, Nimra became a social media star with her popularity continuing to grow.

Recently, Ali was spotted in a prank video that is receiving flak on the internet. Spotted in a roadside prank, Nimra recreates a famous viral video from an old show in which the host calls women 'Aunty'.

During the prank, Nimra and the girl have a strange encounter where the latter gets trolled by the media sensation. Over being called an 'Aunty', Nimra is successful in hitting the nerve as the girl gives an earful to her.

The girl in question makes it clear that she is might have a different body but that does not say she is an aunty. To which Nimra Ali jokingly says, “you are healthy and a healthy girl can be called aunty”.

Netizens have a lot to say about the viral prank video and Nimra Ali has grabbed the attention but for all the wrong reasons.

In the current climate, Nimra's funny prank screams unrealistic beauty standards rather than humour. Moreover, netizens were of the point of view that Ali's deprecating comedy was in bad taste.