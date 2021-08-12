Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 August 2021

08:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,500 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,270 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Karachi PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Islamabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Peshawar PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Quetta PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Sialkot PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Attock PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Gujranwala PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Jehlum PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Multan PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Bahawalpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Gujrat PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Nawabshah PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Chakwal PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Hyderabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Nowshehra PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Sargodha PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Faisalabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405
Mirpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,405

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 August 2021
08:46 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 August 2021
09:11 AM | 10 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 August 2021
08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 August 2021
08:49 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 August 2021
08:54 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr