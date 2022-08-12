Independence Day: EU Ambassador plays heart-touching rendition of Pakistan national anthem (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Preparations are in the full swing to celebrate the 75th Intendance Day of Pakistan on Sunday will zeal and zest.

As the special day is around the corner, wishes continues to pour in from international community but European Union Ambassador Riina Kionka has shared a warming gesture to honour Pakistan on this day.

The ambassador played a touching rendition of national anthem of Pakistan on trumpet as it was shared by the EU Delegation to Pakistan on its Twitter.

“2022 marks 60 years of long standing Pakistan-EU ties making both stronger together,” read the tweet.

On 75th 🇵🇰 Independence Day, 🇪🇺 Amb Dr Riina Kionka, plays Qaumi Tarana on trumpet, as special gesture of honour to 🇵🇰 on 14th August. 2022 marks 60 years of long standing 🇪🇺-🇵🇰 ties making both stronger together.@rkionka @foreignofficepk @eu_eeas#EUPAK60 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lf7YHL2oth — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) August 11, 2022

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.