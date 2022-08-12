Independence Day: EU Ambassador plays heart-touching rendition of Pakistan national anthem (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Preparations are in the full swing to celebrate the 75th Intendance Day of Pakistan on Sunday will zeal and zest.
As the special day is around the corner, wishes continues to pour in from international community but European Union Ambassador Riina Kionka has shared a warming gesture to honour Pakistan on this day.
The ambassador played a touching rendition of national anthem of Pakistan on trumpet as it was shared by the EU Delegation to Pakistan on its Twitter.
“2022 marks 60 years of long standing Pakistan-EU ties making both stronger together,” read the tweet.
On 75th 🇵🇰 Independence Day, 🇪🇺 Amb Dr Riina Kionka, plays Qaumi Tarana on trumpet, as special gesture of honour to 🇵🇰 on 14th August. 2022 marks 60 years of long standing 🇪🇺-🇵🇰 ties making both stronger together.@rkionka @foreignofficepk @eu_eeas#EUPAK60 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lf7YHL2oth— EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) August 11, 2022
The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.
Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.
Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.
Ahead of Independence Day, Pakistani youth ... 07:41 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
ATHENS – A Pakistani youth celebrated the diamond jubilee of Independence in a unique way as he hoisted the flag ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s hilarious sleepover video wins ...09:39 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Independence Day: EU Ambassador plays heart-touching rendition of ...09:04 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:25 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 August 202208:09 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Here’s all you need to know about release of Aamir Khan’s Laal ...07:44 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra suffers leg injury during web-series shoot09:24 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022