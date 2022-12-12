Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit United States this week
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit United States this week
Source: file photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit the United States this week to chair the ministerial meeting of Group-77 being held in New York on December 15 and 16. He is expected to leave the country on Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources said that Bilawal will participate in several events at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, during the visit.

This will be the last meeting of the Group-77 under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

Pakistan took over the chairmanship of the group in January 2021. The Group 77 is chaired for one year. Cuba will assume the charge of Group-77 chairmanship in 2023.

The Group of 77 (G-77) was established on 15 June 1964 by 77 developing in Geneva. Although the members of the G-77 have increased to 134 countries, the original name was retained due to its historic significance.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

