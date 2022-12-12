Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 2023

KARACHI – The matric and intermediate exams in Sindh will be held from May 8 and from May 22, 2023, respectively.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari on Monday.

Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, boards chairmen and Private School Association leader Tariq Shah also attend the meeting.

The examination pattern has also been changed with its approval given in a sub-committee meeting which was chaired Akbar Leghari.

As per the new changes in the examination pattern, the paper will be based on 20% of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 40% of short answers, and 40% of long answers.