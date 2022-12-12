Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 2023
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 2023
Source: file photo
Share

KARACHI – The matric and intermediate exams in Sindh will be held from May 8 and from May 22, 2023, respectively.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari on Monday.

Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, boards chairmen and Private School Association leader Tariq Shah also attend the meeting.

The examination pattern has also been changed with its approval given in a sub-committee meeting which was chaired Akbar Leghari.

As per the new changes in the examination pattern, the paper will be based on 20% of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 40% of short answers, and 40% of long answers.

Matric computer studies paper leaked hours before ... 04:49 PM | 18 May, 2022

KARACHI – The cheating mafia in the country’s largest metropolis once again outperformed the authorities ...

More From This Category
Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit United States this ...
04:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator ...
01:07 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Here’s what PTI is planning if CM Elahi refuses ...
12:43 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations ...
11:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz to take nation into confidence today ...
10:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Pakistan condemns cross-border firing in Chaman, ...
09:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ by Badshah
04:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr