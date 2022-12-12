Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 2023
Share
KARACHI – The matric and intermediate exams in Sindh will be held from May 8 and from May 22, 2023, respectively.
The decision came during a meeting chaired by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari on Monday.
Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, boards chairmen and Private School Association leader Tariq Shah also attend the meeting.
The examination pattern has also been changed with its approval given in a sub-committee meeting which was chaired Akbar Leghari.
As per the new changes in the examination pattern, the paper will be based on 20% of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 40% of short answers, and 40% of long answers.
Matric computer studies paper leaked hours before ... 04:49 PM | 18 May, 2022
KARACHI – The cheating mafia in the country’s largest metropolis once again outperformed the authorities ...
- Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif10:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award06:03 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan05:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 202305:05 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit United States this week04:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ ...04:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani veiled woman rapper Eva B gets engaged to musician Mudassar ...01:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Hanish Qureshi slays sizzling look while enjoying soul fest with ...11:13 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Kate Winslet reveals how she beat Tom Cruise’s underwater record11:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022