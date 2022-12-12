Fahad Mustafa tells why he looks for 'pretty ladies' only on his show

Pakistani showbiz industry's celebrated actor and host Fahad Mustafa has proved his mettle from time to time with his acting prowess and his ability to garner a cult following with Pakistan's most popular show ‘Jeeto Pakistan'.

Although the Quaid e Azam Zindabad actor has been criticized often for making certain comments and gestures during the show, his recent appearance on Tabish Hashmi’s ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ show provided critics with all the answers they were looking for.

During his engagement with fans on the show, Mustafa was asked, "You always call out the pretty ladies attending your show. Why is that you only look for them? There are many handsome gentlemen present, but you never ask for them to show up. Why has this become a pattern?"

With such an interesting question, the Na Maloom Afraad actor replied in a serious tone, "Pakistanis are not a happy nation. We do not seek happiness anymore rather we romanticise melancholy. There are women who come on my show and want to dance and sing but they are not allowed. The reason is that we are living in a country where we frequently doubt the veracity of our work. We cannot see people happy."

The Mah e Mir actor added, "I believe even women who attend Jeeto Pakistan want to dance and sing and it should be accepted with an open heart. People who wish to remain cheerful attend my show to have a good time."

Mustafa concluded, “Therefore, I invite both young and old people and force them to do everything on my show just for the purpose of making them happy. The purpose is just to let them enjoy and entertain at my show.”

Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi | Fahad Mustafa | Episode 67 | Geo News hasnamanahai | #tabishhashmi | #fahadmustafa Do not miss an important news update ever. Subscribe and hit the bell icon to subscribe to Geo News alerts https://bit.ly/3rDNo5j Watch Geo News LiveStream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrrpR7zjFpU For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/ #geonews #comedyshow

For the unversed, Jeeto Pakistan features a segment where people sing and dance to win prizes. Although the segment is amusingly engaging, certain people believe it is being done to mock the participants.

On the work front, Mustafa's recent films include Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Mustafa also recently produced Ishq Hai, Lockdown, Hum Tum and Dil-e-Veeran.