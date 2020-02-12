Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical treatment
Web Desk
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical treatment
Share

LONDON - Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has reached London for medical treatment on late Tuesday night.

While talking to media after his arrival in London, the former interior minister said that he has arrived for his medical treatment when he was asked whether he will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health.

Nisar travelled via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-785 from Islamabad.

He will likely be meeting with former premier Nawaz Sharif’s residence and offer a condolence to him on his wife’s death. Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are paving the way for his meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training
02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr