Mohammad Hafeez once again clears bowling action test
LAHORE - Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has cleared bowling test and now he will be able to resume bowling in Pakistan Super League edition 5 as well as in international cricket.
In December 2019, Hafeez had been banned from bowling in English domestic competitions because of an illegal action while playing for Middlesex.
The objection on his bowling style was raised by the umpires after a T20 Blast match between Middlesex and Somerset at Taunton in August
Later, he was also barred from bowling in international cricket.
In January, the English Board conducted the bowling action test of Hafeez at ICC-approved Independent Biomechanics Lab.
