PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at Noor Khan Airbase
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to reach Islamabad on two-day visit to Pakistan on Wednesday night.
All arrangements have been finalized ins this regard. Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the visiting dignitary at the Noor Khan Airbase.
Both officials are expected to discuss various issues confronting the Muslim world, with special focus on Kashmir situation and the US Middle east peace plan.
Turkish President is also scheduled to meet President Arif Alvi during the visit. He will also address the Pakistan parliament.
-
-
-
- Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor, says Asad Umar12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
-
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019